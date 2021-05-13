 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Doosan Heavy teams up with state utility firm for hydrogen biz

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2021 - 12:02       Updated : May 13, 2021 - 12:02

Officials from South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. and nuclear power plant operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) pose for a photograph holding an agreement to cooperate on the hydrogen business on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the power plant builder on Thursday. (Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.)
Officials from South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. and nuclear power plant operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) pose for a photograph holding an agreement to cooperate on the hydrogen business on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the power plant builder on Thursday. (Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.)
South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday that it has signed a deal with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) to cooperate on hydrogen-related business.

Under the deal, Doosan Heavy and nuclear power plant operator KHNP will develop technologies to produce and store hydrogen by using small- and mid-sized nuclear reactors and water power systems.

Doosan Heavy also said its fuel cell manufacturing affiliate Doosan Fuel Cell Co., which has advanced technologies in hydrogen fuel cells, will push ahead with hydrogen projects with KHNP in the near future.

Last month, Doosan Group, the parent of Doosan Heavy, said it has been gearing up to tap the global hydrogen market by forming a task force.

Hydrogen has been emerging as an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels, as vehicles and ships propelled by the resource only create water in the process of generating power. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114