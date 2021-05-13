 Back To Top
National

Military reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2021 - 11:12       Updated : May 13, 2021 - 11:12
Service members take part in a COVID-19 vaccine transport drill in Ochang, North Chungcheong Province, on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (Defense Ministry)
Service members take part in a COVID-19 vaccine transport drill in Ochang, North Chungcheong Province, on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (Defense Ministry)
Two Marines and two Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The Marines were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 upon arrival in South Korea after completing their overseas education programs, according to the ministry.

One soldier in the border town of Cheorwon also tested positive following his recent vacation and an Army officer in the border city of Paju was believed to have been infected after coming into close contact with a civilian who later tested positive, the ministry added.

The latest cases brought the total number of infections reported among the military population to 850.

As of Wednesday, 109,859 service members aged 30 and older had received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. It is around 96 percent out of about 114,000 service members who are eligible for the inoculation program for this age group and agreed to be vaccinated.

The military plans to wrap up the ongoing vaccination campaign this week and begin to administer vaccines to those in their 20s in the coming weeks. (Yonhap)

