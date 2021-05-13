 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

US alliance with S. Korea key deterrent to N. Korean threats: defense official

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2021 - 09:45       Updated : May 13, 2021 - 09:45
The photo captured from the website of the US Senate Armed Services Committee shows Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Leonor Tomero testifying in a committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. (US Senate Armed Services Committee)
The photo captured from the website of the US Senate Armed Services Committee shows Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Leonor Tomero testifying in a committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. (US Senate Armed Services Committee)
WASHINGTON -- A strong alliance between South Korea and the United States is key to deterring threats posed by China and North Korea, a US defense official said Wednesday.

Leonor Tomero, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy, said North Korea continues to advance its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capabilities that are designed to strike the US mainland.

"North Korea continues its unlawful production of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities in direct violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions," she said in a written testimony submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee for a hearing on the day.

"North Korea's nuclear capabilities constitute a significant and evolving threat to our allies and its tested ICBMs are designed to strike anywhere within the continental United States," she said.

Tomero noted the North conducted six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017, along with three ICBM flights tests that demonstrated its ability to reach the US homeland.

"North Korea's continued development and deployment of nuclear weapons threatens its neighbors and the United States," she wrote.

Tomero said the US.was seeking to invest in the alliance to counter threats.

"As strategic competitors continue to invest in efforts to challenge the United States, we are harnessing our greatest strategic advantage -- our network of allies and partners -- both globally and regionally to deter aggression from China and Russia, and to contend with persistent threats from North Korea and Iran," she said.

"And in Asia, our formal relationships with important allies such as the Republic of Korea and Japan are critical to regional security and stability and provide a critical deterrent to North Korean and Chinese threats." (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114