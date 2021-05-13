 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Blinken offers outcome of N. Korea policy review to Russian counterpart: State

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2021 - 09:24       Updated : May 13, 2021 - 09:24
In this AP pool photo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from the State Department in Washington. (AP-Yonhap)
In this AP pool photo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from the State Department in Washington. (AP-Yonhap)
WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday explained the outcome of the recently concluded North Korea policy review to his Russian counterpart, the State Department said, amid a continued silence from North Korea to a US offer to do the same for the country.

"The secretary provided the minister an overview of US policy toward the DPRK, and the two committed to continued discussion on issues of mutual concern," the department said of a call between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name. Russia, along with China, maintain close relations with North Korea.

The US has said it will seek a "calibrated" and "practical" approach to the denuclearization of North Korea under its new North Korea policy, and is said to have offered to explain to North Korea the outcome of its new policy.

North Korea reportedly said the US offer was "well received," but there has been no reports of North Korean response to the latest US overture.

Washington earlier said it sought to reach out to North Korea in mid-February but that Pyongyang had remained unresponsive. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114