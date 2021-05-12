 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Education ministry looks at fully resuming in-person classes in fall

By Yonhap
Published : May 12, 2021 - 15:54       Updated : May 12, 2021 - 15:54
A class of students wearing masks takes this year's nationwide examination at a high school in Suwon, 46 km south of Seoul, on March 25, 2021. (Yonhap)
A class of students wearing masks takes this year's nationwide examination at a high school in Suwon, 46 km south of Seoul, on March 25, 2021. (Yonhap)
The education ministry is looking at fully resuming in-person classes in the fall, an official said Wednesday, as online classes have been blamed for widening learning gaps between children.

Currently, schools follow the government's COVID-19 guidelines in determining how many students are allowed to learn in-person while the rest study remotely. The proportions range from up to two-thirds capacity to online only, depending on the social distancing level in place.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the ministry is preparing for when the government introduces new COVID-19 social distancing rules, which it has said will happen in July if the country's daily caseload remains below 1,000.

"In tandem with the new social distancing guidelines, we're looking at fully reopening schools in the second semester, as much as is feasible," the official said, referring to all grades from kindergarten through Grade 12.

The considerations come amid growing concerns that some children are being left behind in their learning and social development due to increased remote learning since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry has consistently pushed for expanding in-person classes, with school faculty and staff expected to be fully vaccinated before the start of the second semester in September.

"We plan to discuss the specifics in terms of how to implement the new social distancing rules (at schools) and how to strengthen antivirus measures," the official said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114