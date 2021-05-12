 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Hyundai Mobis vows to attain top safety level by 2025

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : May 12, 2021 - 15:54       Updated : May 12, 2021 - 15:59

Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan (front row, second from left) and executives vow to enhance the company’s safety management capacities at a proclamation ceremony held Wednesday at the company’s headquarters in Seoul’s Seocho-gu. (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan (front row, second from left) and executives vow to enhance the company’s safety management capacities at a proclamation ceremony held Wednesday at the company’s headquarters in Seoul’s Seocho-gu. (Hyundai Mobis)


Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, has vowed to raise its safety management capacities to the industry’s top level by 2025, as part of its mid- and long-term vision for sustainability.

The company on Wednesday held a proclamation ceremony at its headquarters in Seoul’s Seocho-gu, laying out the road map for safety management system.

This latest action reflected the safety-focused policies of Cho Sung-hwang, who was named as the company’s new CEO in December last year, soon after Chung Euisun officially took helm of the auto group. Cho confirmed his appointed position at the shareholders’ meeting in March this year.

Starting this month, the company will have a professional rating agency carry out a safety inspection. Using the international safety rating system, or ISRS, the evaluation will involve 137 articles in 15 key criteria, such as safety leadership, risk assessment, risk management, contingency plans.

Based on the evaluation results, Hyundai Mobis plans to build a sustainable safety management system that corresponds with the needs of its business fields, officials said.

The company’s goal is to achieve ISRS Level 6, which is the top certified safety level in the auto industry, by 2025.

In 2013, Hyundai Mobis earned OHSAS 18001 -- Occupational Health & Safety Assessment Series -- at the international level and KOSHA 18001 -- Korea Occupational Safety & Health Agency -- at the domestic level.

It is currently working to earn ISO 45001, the certification for International Organization for Standardization.

In line with such safety-driven gestures, the company realigned the conventional committee for transparent management to a committee on sustainable management, expanding the organization and enhancing its role in industrial safety and sustainable operations.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114