Hyundai Mobis vows to attain top safety level by 2025

Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, has vowed to raise its safety management capacities to the industry’s top level by 2025, as part of its mid- and long-term vision for sustainability.
The company on Wednesday held a proclamation ceremony at its headquarters in Seoul’s Seocho-gu, laying out the road map for safety management system.
This latest action reflected the safety-focused policies of Cho Sung-hwang, who was named as the company’s new CEO in December last year, soon after Chung Euisun officially took helm of the auto group. Cho confirmed his appointed position at the shareholders’ meeting in March this year.
Starting this month, the company will have a professional rating agency carry out a safety inspection. Using the international safety rating system, or ISRS, the evaluation will involve 137 articles in 15 key criteria, such as safety leadership, risk assessment, risk management, contingency plans.
Based on the evaluation results, Hyundai Mobis plans to build a sustainable safety management system that corresponds with the needs of its business fields, officials said.
The company’s goal is to achieve ISRS Level 6, which is the top certified safety level in the auto industry, by 2025.
In 2013, Hyundai Mobis earned OHSAS 18001 -- Occupational Health & Safety Assessment Series -- at the international level and KOSHA 18001 -- Korea Occupational Safety & Health Agency -- at the domestic level.
It is currently working to earn ISO 45001, the certification for International Organization for Standardization.
In line with such safety-driven gestures, the company realigned the conventional committee for transparent management to a committee on sustainable management, expanding the organization and enhancing its role in industrial safety and sustainable operations.
By Bae Hyun-jung
