Virus infections traced to Seoul internet cafe rise to 49

A total of 49 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with an internet cafe in northern Seoul, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.



The first case was a customer who tested positive on May 3, after which a total of 44 people tested positive by Monday, followed by four more on Tuesday, according to the local government. All of them live in Seoul except for one.



An epidemiological survey found that the business followed COVID-19 protocols, but ventilation was difficult and users stayed for long periods of time while eating.



"Internet cafe users must wear a mask at all times except when they are eating," a municipal official said. "In smoking rooms, they must stay socially distanced and refrain from talking."



Seoul reported 223 new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, accounting for almost a third of the total 635 in the country. (Yonhap)