 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

PC shipments in S. Korea soar to 10-year high in Q1: report

By Yonhap
Published : May 12, 2021 - 11:43       Updated : May 12, 2021 - 11:43

This file photo, taken on Aug. 26, 2020, shows a computer room at a high school in Suwon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken on Aug. 26, 2020, shows a computer room at a high school in Suwon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's personal computer (PC) market expanded to the largest in 10 years in the first quarter of 2021, industry data showed Wednesday, due to robust demand for online education and remote working amid the pandemic.

Domestic PC shipments stood at 1.89 million units in the January-March period, up 30.7 percent from a year ago, according to the data from market researcher IDC Korea.

This was the largest PC shipment volume in South Korea since the first quarter of 2012, when it recorded 1.94 million units.

Of the total, desktop shipments grew 12.1 percent from a year ago, while laptop shipments jumped 43.2 percent on-year in the first quarter, according to IDC Korea.

By sector, PC shipments for home use soared 45.9 percent on-year to 1.17 million units due to the new school semester and remote learning.

Gaming PC shipments reached 150,000 units, up 23.5 percent from a year earlier.

PC shipments for education purposes nearly doubled to 210,000 units, while enterprise use increased 8 percent on-year to 400,000 units, according to IDC Korea. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114