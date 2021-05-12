PC shipments in S. Korea soar to 10-year high in Q1: report

South Korea's personal computer (PC) market expanded to the largest in 10 years in the first quarter of 2021, industry data showed Wednesday, due to robust demand for online education and remote working amid the pandemic.Domestic PC shipments stood at 1.89 million units in the January-March period, up 30.7 percent from a year ago, according to the data from market researcher IDC Korea.This was the largest PC shipment volume in South Korea since the first quarter of 2012, when it recorded 1.94 million units.Of the total, desktop shipments grew 12.1 percent from a year ago, while laptop shipments jumped 43.2 percent on-year in the first quarter, according to IDC Korea.By sector, PC shipments for home use soared 45.9 percent on-year to 1.17 million units due to the new school semester and remote learning.Gaming PC shipments reached 150,000 units, up 23.5 percent from a year earlier.PC shipments for education purposes nearly doubled to 210,000 units, while enterprise use increased 8 percent on-year to 400,000 units, according to IDC Korea. (Yonhap)