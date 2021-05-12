 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

S-Oil launches ESG committee

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 12, 2021 - 16:30       Updated : May 12, 2021 - 16:30
S-Oil headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul (S-Oil)
S-Oil headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul (S-Oil)


S-Oil said Wednesday that it has established an environmental, social and governance committee to step up its sustainability management.

“The committee will conduct systematic, integrated management of ESG activities,” a company official said.

The committee, which will convene a regular meeting every quarter, consists of seven members each in charge of business management strategy, corporate affairs, safety and environment, refinery innovation and coordination, finance, compliance and corporate strategy and services.

The new ESG committee is the latest example of S-Oil’s sustainability efforts. From 2011 to 2020, S-Oil won ESG Awards organized by the Korea Corporate Governance Service eight times, winning most prizes among listed companies in the same period. Also, the refiner made to Dow Jones Sustainability Index World Companies list for 11 years in a row since 2010, becoming the first and only refiner in Asia to be included in the list for 11 straight years.

“The committee, formed under the CEO, will report to the board of directors, which will bolster the CEO’s accountability,” the company official said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114