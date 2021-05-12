Samsung’s Bespoke appliances make global debut







President Lee Jae-seung introduces Bespoke during a virtual showcase on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)





Samsung Electronics will start rolling out Bespoke home appliances in the United States, Europe and Southeast Asian countries, aiming to duplicate the success of the colorful and customizable brand overseas.



The South Korean tech giant unveiled flagship packages of its Bespoke refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, clothes care systems and wireless vacuum cleaners, differently created for each market, considering specific needs of customers in each region.



Bespoke comes in over 20 original colors and seven finishes worldwide, providing a number of combinations to choose from, Samsung stressed.



“We are delighted to announce the global expansion of our Bespoke lineup, offering comprehensive lifestyle solutions to empower consumers who are exploring their emerging lifestyle needs,” said Lee Jae-seung, president and head of digital appliances business at Samsung during a virtual showcase event on Tuesday. “It is our mission to develop products that help consumers manage and run their lives better.”



Since the first launch of Bespoke refrigerators in Korea in 2019, Samsung has been expanding the Bespoke brand. It now offers 16 products in total.



Samsung has even introduced Bespoke Home, a concept under which the company aims to let customers fill their homes with Bespoke products.



In the US and Europe, Samsung is launching Bespoke Kitchen Package, aiming to build an entire Bespoke system that centers around refrigerators.



Starting in the second half of this year, the kitchen package will be available, including a range, a microwave oven and a dishwasher built with the same look-and-feel as the refrigerator.



The package allows customers to unify or mix and match their kitchen aesthetic around their favorite color and finish, with choices of matte black steel, navy steel, champagne rose steel and white glass.



For the refrigerator, US consumers can choose from a four-door flex, a single-door column, or a two-door bottom-mount freezer.



(Samsung Electronics)