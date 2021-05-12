Genesis vehicle sales exceed 500,000 in past 5 years

This file photo provided by Hyundai shows the all-electric G80 sedan unveiled at the Shanghai motor show held at the Shanghai convention center on April 19, 2021. (Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor Co. sold more than 500,000 units of vehicles under its independent Genesis brand since its launch five years ago, the company said Wednesday.



Hyundai sold 378,999 Genesis vehicles in the domestic market and 121,192 units overseas since November 2015, the company said in a statement.



The Genesis brand has advanced to the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Russia, and Australia, with a plan to make inroads into China and Europe this year.



The Genesis lineup consists of the G90, G80 and G70 sedan as well as the GV80 and GV70 sport utility vehicle.



Hyundai plans to add an all-electric model to the Genesis lineup this year and will fill the lineup with zero-emission models in the future. (Yonhap)



