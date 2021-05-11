 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Entertainment

‘Les Miserables’ concert mired in copyright feud

By Im Eun-byel
Published : May 11, 2021 - 15:27       Updated : May 11, 2021 - 15:27
Poster image for “Les Miserables” concert (K&P Entertainment)
Poster image for “Les Miserables” concert (K&P Entertainment)

The “Les Miserables” concert by K&P Entertainment, slated to take place this month in Seoul and Busan, has become mired in a copyright dispute.

On Monday, Les Miserables Korea, which holds performance rights to the Korean-language version of the English musical in Korea, claimed that the upcoming concert is an unauthorized production that violates the musical’s copyrights.

K&P Entertainment on Tuesday refuted the claim, saying that the upcoming concert is based on a “French-language concert staged by a French production. It is irrelevant from the English version of the ‘Les Miserables’ musical.”

“Musical ‘Les Miserable’ was first staged in French in Paris, France in 1980, before Cameron Mackintosh produced the English version of the show in 1985,” the announcement said.

The concert was produced based on the legal advices of an intellectual property lawyer, it added.

“Concert productions do not require pre-authorization of the copyright holders. The process requires pre-notice to a copyright committee and payment afterwards,” it said.

“Regarding concerns over the copyright breach against the English version of the musical ‘Les Miserables,’ we tried to come to an agreement with the company.”

Les Miserables Korea has been arguing that the upcoming concert production has not been approved by the original musical’s lyricist Alain Boublil, composer Claude-Michel Schonberg and the original musical production company Cameron Mackintosh.

The English version of the musical “Les Miserables” premiered in London in 1985. In Korea, the licensed version of the musical was staged in 2012 and 2015, produced by Les Miserables Korea.

The concert will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Busan, and from May 19 to 23 in Seoul.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114