Accelerator Future Play raises W10B for expansion

Ryu Jung-hee, founder and CEO of Future Play, talks during a press conference on Tuesday. (Future Play)
Future Play, a South Korea-based accelerator, said on Tuesday that it has raised 10 billion won ($8.9 million) in the latest funding for its business expansion.
Its Series B funding drew investment from LG International, DB Financial Investment, Prophet Asset Management, Futura, Data Solution and Hashed, said the company’s CEO and founder Ryu Jung-hee.
The company plans to enter Indonesia later this month and introduce FuturePlace.AI, an online platform to provide tailor-made resources for startups and individuals within the second half next year, the CEO said.
Founded in 2013, Future Play has invested 44 billion won ($39.34 million) in 157 companies in and out of the country as of March. Some 20 percent of its investment went to startups overseas.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com
)