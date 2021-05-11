 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Hanwha Asset unveils fund marketplace app

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 11, 2021 - 14:53       Updated : May 11, 2021 - 14:53
A promotional image of PINE (Hanwha Asset Management)
A promotional image of PINE (Hanwha Asset Management)
Hanwha Asset Management said Tuesday it has launched a new mobile app for retail investors wanting to buy a fund and go around third-party fund distribution channels.

This is the latest move of South Korea‘s fourth-largest firm -- which has around 97 trillion won ($86.6 billion) in assets under its management -- to create its own online fund marketplace in a nation where tech-savvy consumers had few choices to buy funds other than through third-party sales channels of banks, securities brokerages or insurance firms.

The app, Personal INvestment Enabler (PINE), is currently offering seven public funds with exposure to either equity or fixed-income.

The seven funds -- designed to help retail investors achieve global asset allocation, invest long-term or bet on future trends -- were curated out of its 114 public funds by a special committee, according to Hanwha Asset.

The direct sales of funds will help stem the risk of “third-party misselling due to pressure from performance management measures,” Kim Ji-young, team leader of digital direct sales team at Hanwha Asset, said in a virtual press conference.

Moreover, those buying funds through the app will be have zero sales charges and half of the industry’s minimum fund fee, she added.

In Korea, just three out of over 300 asset management firms have launched their own online public fund marketplace apps. Assetplus Asset Management and Meritz Asset Management operate their own app, while Samsung Asset Management‘s marketplace app is overseen by its affiliate Samsung Card.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114