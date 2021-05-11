SKIET shares lose vitality after Kospi market debut

SK ie technology, a battery materials subsidiary of refinery and battery firm SK Innovation, rose on its market debut on the South Korean main board Tuesday, but lost value over the trading day, despite rosy market forecasts.
As soon as the opening bell rang, shares of SKIET started off at 210,000 won ($187.64), doubling its initial public offering price, but shy of market expectations of hitting the daily permissible ceiling of 273,000 won.
But as of 2 p.m., the battery materials company’s shares were trading at 25.24 percent down from their opening price, at 157,000 won per share, putting the company’s market capitalization at 11.19 trillion won.
Shares of SK Innovation also fell by 3.94 percent to 268,000 won, while its preferred stock also retreated 3.57 percent to 189,000 won in the afternoon trade.
The market debut of SKIET was widely seen as the last blockbuster IPO deal before a ban is imposed on multiple applications for new share subscriptions. Small domestic traders seeking profit before the window of opportunity closes deposited record amounts of cash -- nearly 81 trillion won -- during a two-day retail tranche last month.
While only 15 percent of the battery materials maker’s issued stock, or some 10.72 million shares, are tradable on the first day of trading, foreign investor sell-offs dragged down the stock price.
With investors rushing to place massive buy and sell orders for SKIET’s shares, trading of some Kospi-listed stocks was delayed, due to the electronic trading system exceeding its processing limit.
Meanwhile, local brokerage houses suggested target prices of SKIET below 200,000 won Tuesday. Yuanta Securities Korea expected a band of 100,000-160,000 won per share, while Hana Financial Investment and Meritz Securities predicted the upper-end target band to 148,000 won and 180,000 won per share, respectively.
“SKIET shares are likely to face high volatility up to six months after listing. Through the process of investors’ massive buying and selling, the stock will eventually adjust to its proper value,” Hwang Gyu-won, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea wrote in a report.
By Jie Ye-eun
