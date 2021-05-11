Driver's licence to be required for electric scooter users

Starting Thursday, electric scooter users in South Korea will be required to have a driver’s license or else they will be fined for violation.
A revision to the Road Traffic Act that takes effect on May 13 will make many current electric scooter users ineligible to use them and they will be slapped with a fine if caught.
At the moment, anyone above the age of 13 is eligible to use e-scooters on the street, but when the revision takes effect, all users will be required to own a driver’s license, barring all riders under 16 from using the mobility device.
The police said Tuesday that those who drive e-scooters without a valid driver’s license will be fined 100,000 won ($89). If those under the age of 16 are caught using an e-scooter, their legal custodian will instead be fined for illegal use.
For those caught using the e-scooter while under the influence, the police said they will levy a fine of 100,000 won, up 70,000 won from the current penalty of 30,000 won. If the rider chooses not to take the breathalyzer test, they will be levied a 130,000 won fine, up 30,000 won from the current rate.
Intoxicated users could also have their driver’s licenses suspended if they are caught driving e-scooters. The legislation will also require e-scooter users to wear protective head gear, or else be levied a 20,000 won fine.
E-scooter rental services have started reward campaigns to have their users register their driver’s license on their mobile applications. They are providing coupons and discounts to promote registering licenses while putting up banners on the new regulations.
The revision passed the National Assembly in December after criticism mounted over the increasing number of traffic accidents involving e-scooters.
According to police data obtained by Rep. Kang Gi-yun of the People Power Party, the number of reported traffic accidents involving personal mobility devices in Seoul rose 4.6 times from 29 cases in 2017 to 134 cases in 2019. Two people died and 225 others were injured, the data showed.
Yet the problem as to how law enforcement will actually crack down on violations remains, as it is estimated that around 1.15 million people are registered to use e-scooter rental services and no specialized monitoring system is in place to catch violators.
The police said they will spend the first month of the revision guiding e-scooter users to follow the revised law, rather than strictly cracking down on violations. Fully educating the public should be prioritized before executing the new rules, they said.
Authorities are also contemplating installing more bike roads for e-scooters users to drive on in order to prevent traffic accidents. The Road Traffic Act requires e-scooter users to use roads when no bike lanes are available and prohibits them from driving on sidewalks and pedestrian paths.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)