 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

S. Korea's tax revenue rises W19tr in Q1

By Yonhap
Published : May 11, 2021 - 10:11       Updated : May 11, 2021 - 10:11

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's tax revenue increased 19 trillion won ($17 billion) in the first quarter from a year earlier due largely to an increase in the collection of income and corporate taxes, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

The country collected 88.5 trillion won in the January-March period, compared with 69.5 trillion won the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The tally came as capital gains tax income rose amid increased housing transactions and corporate tax income rebounded.

In March, tax revenue rose 7.9 trillion won on-year to 30.7 trillion won.

In the first quarter, the government's total revenue, including tax income, amounted to 152.1 trillion won, up 32.6 trillion won from a year earlier.

The country's gross expenditures grew 17.4 trillion won on-year to 182.2 trillion won as the government increased financial support to vulnerable people hit hard by the pandemic.

As a result, the country posted a fiscal deficit of 30.1 trillion won in the first quarter, smaller than a shortfall of 45.3 trillion won a year earlier, the data showed.

The managed fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal soundness calculated after excluding accounts on social security funds, logged a shortfall of 48.6 trillion won in the quarter, compared with a deficit of 55.3 trillion won the previous year.

The country's central government debt amounted to 862.1 trillion won as of end-March, up from 819.2 trillion won at the end of last year.

South Korea is widely expected to post a fiscal deficit this year as it seeks to keep its expansionary fiscal policy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the country's national debt grew by the largest-ever amount of 123.7 trillion won to a record 846.9 trillion won. The debt is expected to reach 965.9 trillion won this year, according to the finance ministry. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114