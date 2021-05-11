 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Korea Shipbuilding wins W850b order for offshore plant

By Yonhap
Published : May 11, 2021 - 10:07       Updated : May 11, 2021 - 10:07
This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Tuesday, shows a FPSO built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE. (KSOE)
This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Tuesday, shows a FPSO built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE. (KSOE)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday that it has signed an 850 billion won ($762 million) deal to build an offshore plant.

The deal is a part of a total 2.5 trillion won order to build a FPSO, which was placed by Brazilian state-owned oil firm Petrobras, KSOE said.

FPSO is short for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, a type of floating tank system used in the offshore oil and gas industry.

The 2.5 trillion won deal was jointly obtained by KSOE and Keppel Shipyard Ltd., a Singaporean shipbuilder, KSOE said.

"Thanks to increasing oil prices, demand for offshore plants has been on the recovery," said KSOE, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., in an emailed statement.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a subsidiary of KSOE, will construct the hull of the FPSO, which floats the facilities and storage oil, with the Singaporean shipbuilder building the topside of the FPSO, which produces and refines oil.

Hyundai Heavy Industries will start constructing the hull of the offshore plant in the first half of next year, nine months after designing it.

The facilities will be put together in the seas off Buzios, 210 kilometers southeast of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, in the second half of 2024.

The FPSO, which is 345 meters long, 60 meters high and 34 meters wide, will be able to produce 180,000 barrels of oil and 7.2 million cubic meters of natural gas a day, KSOE said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114