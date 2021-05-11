 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower, tracking Wall Street decline

By Yonhap
Published : May 11, 2021 - 09:38       Updated : May 11, 2021 - 09:38
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday after the benchmark stock index closed at an all-time high the previous session, tracking a decline on Wall Street.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 17.05 points, or 0.52 percent, to 3,232.25 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stock prices declined as investors sold stocks to lock in gains. The stock index had advanced for the past four trading sessions until Monday amid eased tapering jitters on Wall Street.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.96 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.92 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver declined 1.38 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.09 percent.

Giant chemical maker LG Chem gained 0.77 percent, but top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics moved down 0.25 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,116.55 won to the US dollar, down 2.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
