 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Three more S. Koreans test positive for COVID-19 after returning home from India

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2021 - 21:57       Updated : May 10, 2021 - 21:57
A plane carrying 164 South Korean business officials arrives at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from New Delhi, India, on May 8, 2021. (Yonhap)
A plane carrying 164 South Korean business officials arrives at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from New Delhi, India, on May 8, 2021. (Yonhap)
Three South Koreans who arrived from India on the third special flight tested positive for the new coronavirus, health authorities said Monday.

Of 164 people brought home from the virus-ravaged country on Sunday, three tested positive, 146 tested negative, and the results for the remaining 15 have yet to be confirmed.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections among evacuees from India to 14.

South Korea has operated three chartered flights to bring 540 citizens home from the country.

Of the 172 passengers in the first group, who arrived Tuesday, two tested positive. Nine passengers were diagnosed with COVID-19 among 204 on board the second flight on Friday.

Nine more flights are being scheduled out of India this month.

All passengers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, including seven days at a state facility. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114