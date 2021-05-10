Three more S. Koreans test positive for COVID-19 after returning home from India

A plane carrying 164 South Korean business officials arrives at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from New Delhi, India, on May 8, 2021. (Yonhap)

Three South Koreans who arrived from India on the third special flight tested positive for the new coronavirus, health authorities said Monday.



Of 164 people brought home from the virus-ravaged country on Sunday, three tested positive, 146 tested negative, and the results for the remaining 15 have yet to be confirmed.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections among evacuees from India to 14.



South Korea has operated three chartered flights to bring 540 citizens home from the country.



Of the 172 passengers in the first group, who arrived Tuesday, two tested positive. Nine passengers were diagnosed with COVID-19 among 204 on board the second flight on Friday.



Nine more flights are being scheduled out of India this month.



All passengers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, including seven days at a state facility. (Yonhap)