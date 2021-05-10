[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream’s 1st LP full of energy

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



The bandmates of NCT Dream talked about their first studio album “Hot Sauce” at an online media conference on Monday.



Before the event started, label SM Entertainment announced that the LP sold over 1.7 million units in pre-order.



“We’re flattered from the fact alone that we were able to fill the album as a septet,” said the members, however. They wanted to create as much memory as possible with each other while preparing, they went on, but so many fans showed their support, strengthening their will to push themselves. Setting records and achieving feats are important, of course, but they want to enjoy themselves and make each day count, they added.



“It means a lot that I can join the first full-length album. And I wanted to do better, put more efforts,” said Mark who returned to the youngest NCT subunit after over 2 1/2 years.



The album consists of ten tracks and “now all of us are adults and the messages we want to pass on to you fill them up to the brim,” said Jeno.



Seventeen to return in June: report





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen is in the last stage of preparing for its new album, according to media reports on Monday.



The band reportedly is aiming to come out with new music next month after several members -- Hoshi, Jun and The8 -- successfully wrapped up their solo gigs earlier this year.



However, its agency Pledis Entertainment said that the date of its return has not been set yet and that it will make an official announcement when the schedule is finalized, following the reports.



As a group, it has been making headlines from abroad, sweeping charts in Japan with single “Hitorijyanai” that came out last month and notching a nomination, its first, in top social artist category from 2021 Billboard Music Award. It also appeared in a string of US talk shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Late Show With James Corden.



Oh My Girl’s new EP will be “turning point”





(Credit: WM Entertainment)



Oh My Girl hosted an online media showcase to roll out its eighth EP “Dear OhMyGirl” on Monday.



After putting out back-to-back hits last year -- “Nonstop” and “Dolphin” -- Jiho admitted that they felt the pressure to outdo themselves. They also racked their brains to figure out the way they should be headed.



“Instead of making a drastic turn, though, we wanted to continue to show the bright energy, as we did in ‘Nonstop’ and ‘Dolphin,’” she said, “This, we believe, will be a turning point and we’re full of excitement.”



The seven-piece act is returning 13 months after its seventh EP “Nonstop” and the title track “Dun Dun Dance” features an addictive hook.



“I feel attached to the new album since it seems to tell the story of ourselves, full of our taste,” said Hyojeong. The lyrics remind her of the talks among the members and how they have matured with their music, she added.



Mimi was absent from the event due to a health issue.



