 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Advisory panel gives nod to Moderna vaccine

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 10, 2021 - 16:52       Updated : May 10, 2021 - 17:10
Moderna (AFP-Yonhap)
Moderna (AFP-Yonhap)

A panel of medical experts here gave a nod to US pharmaceutical company Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Monday.

The advisory panel’s review is the first of the three-stage evaluation process before South Korea gives final approval. The next stage of the evaluation is scheduled on Thursday.

If finally approved, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine would become the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to receive an approval from the South Korean government, following the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen.

During the latest review, the seven-member panel reviewed data from Moderna‘s clinical trials conducted upon 28,207 participants.

The panel said the clinical data showed the vaccine had an overall 94.1 percent efficacy rate in preventing disease, with efficacy only slightly lower among over-65s, ast 86.4 percent.

Among those vaccinated with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, there were no patient who developed severe symptoms or died of COVID-19, the panel added.

The panel of experts noted that mild reactions were reported in some vaccine recipients, but the symptoms disappeared in one to three days.

The South Korean government signed a contract with Moderna to receive vaccines for 20 million people.

US biotech firm Moderna’s mRNA-1237 vaccine is one of the COVID-19 vaccines that needs to be kept at low temperatures, like the vaccine developed by Pfizer.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)  
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114