SC Bank Korea launches digital wealth management platform

A logo of Standard Chartered Bank Korea (SC Bank Korea)
Standard Chartered Bank Korea said Monday it had launched a new digital platform within its mobile banking application to provide wealth management information, targeting the under-40s.
Branded as Wealth Care Lounge, the app-based information channel introduces recent investment trends, money management tips, advice from experts on financial planning and information regarding upcoming finance webinars.
The bank also set up its own KakaoTalk Channel as well as webpage on Naver Post, through which its subscribers could receive wealth management information provided by Wealth Care Lounge.
“We launched a new digital platform to help customers interested in asset management to easily access refined information and market trends. Through our information platform, the younger generations will be informed about how to make safe and sound investment,” said Colin Chiang, a senior managing director at SC Bank Korea.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)