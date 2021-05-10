Transport ministry shares next-generation medium-sized satellite’s recordings of landmarks in Korea

Dokdo (The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport)

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has unveiled satellite recordings of some of South Korea’s landmarks captured by the country’s next-generation medium-sized satellite, including the Government Complex in Sejong, Seoul Olympic Stadium and the easternmost islets of Dokdo.



The satellite, Compact Advanced Satellite 500 or CAS500, was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodome in Kazakhstan on March 22, becoming the country’s first national land observation satellite.



Boasting 50cm spatial resolution, one image presents a detailed view of a helipad located in the eastern side of Dokdo alongside a ship cruising along its sea, the ministry explained.



Some of the satellite images captured by CAS500 include Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and The Taj Mahal in India.



The satellite is currently under a trial operation with calibration and validation activity. After the process is finalized, the image is set to further improve in radiometric and geometric accuracy.





Jamsil Sports Complex (The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport)