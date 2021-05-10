Doosan Infracore releases prototype of battery packs for construction equipment

This photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. on Monday, shows a prototype of battery packs for construction machinery. (Doosan Infracore Co.)

Construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore said Monday that it has rolled out a prototype of battery packs for construction equipment and agriculture machinery.



The battery packs comprised of battery modules, battery management systems and cooling systems will enable Doosan Infracore to release 1.7-ton electric excavators by early next year, the company said.



Doosan Infracore said it aims to post 500 billion won ($448 million) in sales of its battery packs in 2030.



The battery packs could be mounted on construction equipment, agriculture machinery and golf carts, the company added. (Yonhap)



