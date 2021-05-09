Coway bags Red Dot, iF design awards for innovative home appliances

Coway, a South Korean home appliance maker and rental service provider, has received honors at two highly coveted product design awards -- the Red Dot and the iF, the company said Sunday.This is the 15th consecutive year that the firm has been recognized at the Red Dot Design Award, and the 13th year at the iF Design Award.The Coway air purifier AP-2021A, AP-1720H, and water purifier P-3100R were awarded Red Dot awards in the product design category. Air purifier AP-2021A also won the esteemed iF Design Award, while AP-1720H and P-3100R were named finalists.The multiple award-winning Coway AP-2021A is a premium tower-type air purifier that adds extra elegance to any space, like a piece of art. Inspired by architecture, the horizontally layered intake grill symbolically shows the more powerful 360-degrees, four-dimensional, all-around intake.The Coway air purifier AP-1720H is noted for its design that blends beautifully into the home and feels more like a piece of furniture or artwork than a conventional home appliance.The under-sink water purifier, Coway P-3100R, is designed for space efficiency and convenient use. The frequently-used faucet is placed on the countertop, while the filtration system, which users rarely touch except for during replacements, is placed discreetly under the sink to free up counter space.“The Red Dot Award and iF Design Award are a true recognition of Coway’s consumer-centric product design,” said Song Hyun-joo, head of the Product Center at Coway. “Coway aims to create a healthy and convenient living environment based on intuitive product design. We’ll continue to improve our products’ functionality and aesthetics through design that reflects how our consumers live.”