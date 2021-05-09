[News Focus] Discouraged workers up 100,000 on-year

People stand in line to visit a job fair held at a gymnasium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on April 28. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Labor-related indexes suggest that the pandemic is still dealing a severe blow to a large portion of jobseekers in South Korea, with the hiring market showing little signs of recovery this year.



According to Statistics Korea, the number of people who abandoned looking for jobs reached 582,000 in March 2020, when the tally for COVID-19 infections was growing sharply after the first case was reported two months earlier.



These are dubbed “discouraged workers,” those who did not carry out job-seeking activities for four weeks or longer, though they had looked for jobs within the past 12 months.



In only a year, the number of discouraged workers increased by more than 100,000 to reach 684,000 (370,000 men and 314,000 women) in March this year.



While the nation started compiling the relevant data in 2014, the March figure marked the highest for the month since 2014, when the tally for discouraged workers stayed at 333,000.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)