Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung makes triumphant return to S. Korea





(Yonhap)





Youn Yuh-jung made a triumphant return to South Korea on Saturday, nearly two weeks after winning an Oscar for her role in the immigrant film "Minari."



The South Korean actress, wearing a green bomber jacket, jeans and a white mask, waved to reporters as she arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from the United States earlier in the day.



She did not hold a news conference at the airport -- something that celebrities usually do as part of a hero's welcome -- due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.



In a message released Friday by her management agency, Hook Entertainment, Youn expressed gratitude to South Koreans for their support and love for her wining Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari" at the 93rd Oscars on April 25.



It is the first time for a South Korean to clinch an Oscar in an acting category. Last year's best picture winner "Parasite" had no acting nominees even though it had an overall six nominations, including best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon-ho.



In "Minari," Youn took the role of the untraditional grandmother named Soon-ja, who flies to the United States to help her daughter's family, which is starting a new life in rural Arkansas.



She brought seeds of "minari," a watery herb that thrives in hostile ground, serving as a metaphor for the family's resilience and efforts to realize their American dream.



Written and directed by Korean American Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari" earned six nominations at this year's Academy Awards -- best picture for producer Christina Oh, best director and best original screenplay for director Chung, best actor for Korean American actor Steven Yeun, best supporting actress for Youn and best original score for Emile Mosseri.



