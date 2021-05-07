Musical ‘Midnight Sun’ to be screened live at cinemas across Asia

A poster for the musical “Midnight Sun” features Onew of Shinee (Shinswave)
A local production of the musical “Midnight Sun” will be screened live at cinemas in five Asian countries, including Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.
According to the production company Shinswave on Friday, it is the first time a local musical will be screened live in cinemas abroad.
On Friday, the performance will be screened at 29 CGV branches in Korea, 15 cinemas in Indonesia, three in Hong Kong, four in Taiwan and two in Singapore.
On Sunday, 20 cinemas in Indonesia will screen the show live, along with three cinemas in Hong Kong, four in Taiwan and two in Singapore.
“As diverse performance contents are receiving the spotlight online, the world will take interest in the live screening of ‘Midnight Sun,’” the production company said.
An adaptation of a 1993 Hong Kong film, the romance musical tells the love story between Haena, a girl who sings with her guitar under the moonlight and Haram, a surf boy who is as bright as the midday sun.
The Korean-language musical features K-pop stars Onew of boy band Shinee, Wonpil of Day6, Youngjae of Got7 and Kei of Lovelyz.
The musical is being performed until July 25 at the Kwanglim Arts Center in southern Seoul. Livestreaming of the musical is also available worldwide with English and Japanese subtitles at www.metatheater.live for $40.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)