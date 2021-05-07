Samsung Electronics to transfer some 500 technologies to local SMEs

Samsung Electronics headquarters in southern Seoul (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics will share its 505 patented technologies with local small and medium enterprises, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Friday.
The list comprises 213 mobile technologies, 68 semiconductor technologies, 68 display technologies, 45 telecommunications technologies and 31 medical equipment technologies, and others.
The SMEs that wish to benefit from the governments technology transfer program are required to submit their application via the ministry or the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology, by June 10.
The given program, initiated in 2013, contributed to transferring 444 technologies to 226 SMEs last year from the country’s largest businesses.
Recently joining the program was SK Group, which completed the transfer of 75 technologies to 53 SMEs in March this year.
In the second half this year, South Korea plans to work with other industry leaders, including Posco, LS Electric, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and Korea Water Resources.
“We hope that this technology transfer program may help local businesses overcome the market challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic fallout,” said an official of the ministry.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)