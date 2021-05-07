 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Britain agree on cooperation on vaccine access, climate change

By Yonhap
Published : May 7, 2021 - 11:53       Updated : May 7, 2021 - 11:53
This photo, released on Thursday by AFP, shows Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (R) and his British counterpart, Dominic Raab (2nd from L), holding talks in Kent near London. (AFP-Yonhap)
This photo, released on Thursday by AFP, shows Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (R) and his British counterpart, Dominic Raab (2nd from L), holding talks in Kent near London. (AFP-Yonhap)
The top diplomats of South Korea and Britain have agreed to reinforce cooperation on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, climate change and the expansion of bilateral exchanges during their talks near London, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The agreement came during a strategic dialogue between Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, in the London suburb of Kent on Thursday, the day after a Group of Seven ministerial session ended.

"The two ministers shared the view that beyond bilateral cooperation, the strengthening of international cooperation, including at the G7 level, is crucial to address pending global issues, including climate change and responses to COVID-19," the ministry said in a press release.

"They agreed to make joint efforts to strengthen international solidarity and cooperation for the equitable distribution of vaccines and to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen collaboration to ensure that South Korea and Britain can successfully host their respective global forums -- the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit set for May 30-31 and the UN Climate Change Conference slated to take place from Nov. 1-12 in Glasgow.

In addition, they agreed to continue strengthening their countries' cooperation in the post-Brexit era by faithfully implementing a bilateral free trade agreement signed in August 2019. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114