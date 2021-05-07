 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Korean culture center to offer free online screening of 'Minari'

By Yonhap
Published : May 7, 2021 - 11:47       Updated : May 7, 2021 - 11:47
The image provided by the Korean Cultural Center in Washington, D.C.,shows a scene from
The image provided by the Korean Cultural Center in Washington, D.C.,shows a scene from "Minari." (Korean Cultural Center)
WASHINGTON -- The award winning immigrant film "Minari" will be screened online for some moviegoers in the United States next week, the Korean Cultural Center in Washington said Thursday.

The film will be made available online free of charge to 600 viewers on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the culture center.

"The Korean Cultural Center Washington, D.C. is pleased to present a special screening of Minari in celebration of the broad critical acclaim for this American film by director Lee Issac Chung, including at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Sundance Film Festival, and elsewhere," it said in a press release.

The film will be made available online between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (EST) on May 14-15.

A co-star of the film, Youn Yuh-jung, recently won the Academy Award for best supporting actress.

"A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family (Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Han Ye-ri, Noel Cho) that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream," the culture center said of the film.

"The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother (Youn Yuh-jung)."

Those who wish to view the film online must RSVP at the website of the Korean Cultural Center; http://washingtondc.korean-culture.org/, upon which they will receive tickets via email.

The special screening will be available for viewing only in the United States, the event organizers said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114