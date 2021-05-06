[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Courier

(US)

Opened April 28

Thriller

Directed by Dominic Cooke



In 1960, Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze), an agent of the Soviet Union possesses a letter that contains important information which can prevent a nuclear war and hopes to send it to the CIA. To receive this letter, the CIA and M16 cooperate and send British salesman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) as their spy to the Soviet Union.









Rain and Your Story

(Korea)

Opened April 28

Romance

Directed by Jo Jin-mo



In 2003, Young-ho (Kang Ha-neul), who is studying for his third suneung, the once-a-year college aptitude test, in Seoul, suddenly decides to write a letter to his elementary schoolmate So-yeon, who lives in Busan. However, So-yeon is sick and cannot read the letter. So-yeon’s younger sister So-hee (Chun Woo-hee) reads the letter and starts writing back.







Recalled

(Korea)

Opened April 21

Thriller

Directed by Seo You-min



Soo-jin (Seo Yea-ji) wakes up after an accident with part of her memory lost. Fortunately, her husband Ji-hoon (Kim Kang-woo) is there to take care of her. After returning home, Soo-jin realizes that she now has a special power to see into people’s futures -- the moments when they are about to face dangerous situations.







Nomadland

(US)

Opened April 15

Drama

Directed by Chloe Zhao



After Fern (Frances McDormand) loses her job of many years, she sells most of her belongings and sets off on a journey in a small van. She does not have a clear destination. On this journey, Fern meets different nomads with their own unique stories.