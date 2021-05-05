Top Seoul, Tokyo envoys hold talks after yearlong standoff

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday met his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, for the first time since taking office in February, as tensions still run high between the neighbors amid an ongoing trade and political feud.
Their meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven foreign ministers’ gathering in London, came after months of no contact between the top diplomats, due to the continued conflict and frayed ties between Seoul and Tokyo. The tense relations are rooted in Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and has morphed into an ongoing economic feud.
The two are said to have discussed various topics, including how to deal with North Korea’s nuclear issue and their outstanding bilateral issues.
The last time the foreign ministers of the two countries met was February last year, when Chung’s predecessor Kang Kyung-wha met Motegi on the sidelines of a security forum in Munich, Germany.
The dialogue followed immediately after three-way talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they underscored trilateral cooperation in dealing with North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.
The session marks the first time the top envoys of the three countries met in more than a year, and the first gathering since the launch of the Biden administration in January.
The diplomatic thaw comes as the Biden administration is pushing for tighter trilateral ties with the US’ two Northeast Asian allies in the face of an assertive China and a defiant North Korea.
It also arrives as Washington announced last week the completion of its monthslong policy review on North Korea.
The US will pursue a “calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy” with Pyongyang, with the goal of the North’s complete denuclearization, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
She also stressed that the US policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience, hinting a shift from Trump’s top-down “grand bargain” approach and Obama’s “strategic patience.”
On Monday, Blinken held separate talks with both Chung and Motegi in the British capital, where the US envoy shared details of a review of the US policy toward Pyongyang.
The foreign ministers all pledged for Korea-US-Japan trilateral cooperation to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
After the meetings, Blinken called for Pyongyang, which has recently upped the ante with condemning both Washington and Seoul as well as firing missiles, to engage “diplomatically.”
“I hope that North Korea will take the opportunity to engage diplomatically and to see if there are ways to move forward toward the objective of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Blinken said in a virtual joint press conference with his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, on Monday. “And so, we’ll look to see not only what North Korea says but what it actually does in the coming days and months.”
“But we have, I think, a clear -- a very clear policy that centers on diplomacy, and it is, I think, up to North Korea to decide whether it wants to engage or not on that basis,” he said.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
