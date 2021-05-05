SBS programs win Remi awards at Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival

"Hot Stove League” (SBS)
Five TV programs including a drama series and a documentary produced by network broadcaster SBS received Remi Awards at the 54th Annual Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival.
Founded in 1968, the annual film festival is the third-oldest film festival in the US. Past winners include Steven Spiellberg, the Coen brothers, Ang Lee and John Lee Hancock. The film festival ran April 16-25 in Huston.
SBS television drama “Hot Stove League” and documentary “Anywhere & Nowhere J.S.Y.” won the Platinum Remi at the 10-day film festival. “Hot Stove League,” starring Namkoong Min and Park Eun-bi, aired on SBS from Dec. 13, 2019 to Feb.14, 2020.
Another winner, documentary “Anywhere & Nowhere J.S.Y.,” sheds light on the life of Kim Yong-hyun, an ordinary person who was part of many important events in Korean history, including participating in the pro-democracy protests of the 1980s and helping to rescue survivors at the scene of Sampoong Department Store collapse in 1995.
Cooking show “Delicious Rendezvous” and “Animal Farm” episode “Take Care of Eunbi” won the Silver Remi. “Delicious Rendezvous” features well-known TV chef and entrepreneur Baek Jong-won, who presents new dishes using local specialty produce.
“Take Care of Eunbi” featured the heartbreaking story of a grandmother who had been diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer and her 14-year-old dog named Eunbi. Told that she has about three months to live, the elderly woman desperately looks for someone to take care of her dog.
The film festival received more than 4,500 entries from 75 countries, and 15 percent of the entries won Remi awards, according to the festival website.
By Park Yuna
)