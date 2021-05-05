No. of Samsung shareholders under 20 skyrockets

A flag bearing the Samsung logo in front of the Samsung building in southern Seoul (Yonhap)
The number of Samsung Electronics shareholders under 20 years old has jumped nearly 90 times over the past five years, according to data released Wednesday.
Data compiled by securities information portal SEIBro, operated by Korea Securities Depository, showed that the number of Samsung Electronics’ shareholders aged 0-19 increased from 1,290 at the end of 2016 to around 115,000 as of the end of December 2020.
Those under 20 accounted make up 5.34 percent of the tech giant‘s stockholders. The total number of Samsung stocks issued to the under-20 cohort came to some 5.88 million -- worth 476.5 billion won ($423.80 million) last year.
Following Samsung Electronics’ stock split, the number of stockholders in the age group surged over 10 times to 15,021 as of end-2018. The figure again soared around 10 times in 2020.
As a result, their portion in total stockholders in the local market recorded 5.34 percent at end-2020, up from four years ago with 1.93 percent. An individual stockholder in the 0-19 age group owned 5 Samsung shares on average as of last year.
Since stock trading has no age limit, an increasing number of Korean parents choose to buy shares for their children amid the equity investment craze. It has further gained popularity as some parents are able to choose the way to inherit their assets in advance.
Following the recent trend, the number of stock trading accounts owned by minors younger than 20 has also drastically increased -- from some 187,500 in 2018 to 601,500 in 2020 -- according to data from Hana Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and KSD that was submitted to Rep. Lee Joo-hwan of the People Power Party.
The amount of their stockholding more than doubled to 3.05 trillion won over the cited period as well.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)