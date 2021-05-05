 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

FSS slaps penalty on 19 firms for violation of internal audit reporting

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : May 5, 2021 - 15:29       Updated : May 5, 2021 - 16:04
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea’s financial watchdog on Wednesday imposed penalties of up to 12 million won ($10,700) on local businesses that violated its internal controls over financial reporting rules in 2018.

Following an inspection, the Financial Supervisory Service found 28 cases of violations across 19 companies. It has decided to slap fines ranging from 3 million won to 12 million won on 13 of those cases – five businesses, one representative of a business and seven internal auditors.

The FSS cited a shortage of manpower in the area and lack of legal knowledge as key reasons behind violations.

Of the businesses, one was listed on the nation’s tech-heavy secondary bourse Kosdaq, while the rest were unlisted. Eleven of them, furthermore, were classified as marginal companies more widely known as “zombie firms” and were in the process of shutting down or rehabilitation.

The FSS exempted the marginal businesses and firms with under five employees from the penalties.

The majority of the businesses were issued disclaimer of opinion reports by external auditors, which essentially means they refrain from providing any opinion related to the business’ financial statements due to lack of satisfactory answers or documents.

The FSS legally subjects publicly listed businesses and unlisted firms that reported total assets over 100 billion won in the previous fiscal year under its monitoring for internal controls over financial reporting. The businesses can be fined up to 30 million won depending on the circumstances.

But the FSS official noted that the businesses have been adopting the Enforcement Decree of the Act on External Audit of Stock Companies, amended in 2017 and which took effect last year, to enhance business transparency and prevent tax evasion.

“The actual number of violations went down 37.8 percent from the 2016 to 2017 fiscal year for which the figure stood at 45,” an FSS official explained.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114