15 Korean pianists compete at Queen Elisabeth Competition

Korean competitors at the Queen Elisabeth Competition (Korean Cultural Center in Brussels)



A total of 15 Korean pianists are competing in the first round of the Queen Elisabeth Competition, a prestigious international musical competition held in Brussels, according to the Korean Cultural Center in Brussels.



Known as one of the most challenging competitions for instrumentalists, the Queen Elisabeth Competition’s piano section will see 58 pianists -- nine women and 49 men -- from 16 countries vying for the top spot. At 15, Koreans account for 26 percent of the contestants.



The first round of the competition kicked off on Monday and will continue through Saturday at concert hall Studio 4 at Flagey, Brussels in the presence of jury members.





A screen shot of a performance by pianist Kim Su-yeon during the first round of competitions. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)