[Herald Interview] Open, inclusive Indo-Pacific is common goal: Australian envoy

South Korea has a role to play in bringing about an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region anchored by international rules, as the Quad alliance -- a group of Pacific democracies including the US, India, Japan and Australia -- seeks a partnership between like-minded countries, the Australian ambassador to Korea says.



The US-led coalition is seen as trying to counter China’s growing influence in the region, and that represents a challenge for Korea. Seoul is looking to balance its alliance with Washington and its economic ties to Beijing.



“From Korea’s perspective, the Korean government has the same vision for the region. We’re already seeing complimentary actions, for example, Korea’s New Southern Policy,” Catherine Raper, Australian ambassador to Korea, said during an interview with The Korea Herald at her office in Jongno, Seoul.



The initiative, which President Moon Jae-in revealed in November 2017 just a few months into his presidency, aims to reduce Korea’s reliance on its largest trading partner China. It could do so by better connecting Korea to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is home to more than half a billion people.



Raper described expanding ties with the economic union of 10 countries as having positive engagement in line with international rules and norms, adding Seoul and Canberra should work to solidify that commitment.



The ambassador, who admitted that Australia and China have seen difficulties in their relations recently, suggested dialogue to work out “points of disagreement” with Beijing, which she called Canberra’s largest trading partner by a significant margin.



Tit-for-tat diplomatic retaliation followed after Canberra called an international inquiry into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Beijing responded with trade reprisals on Australian coal, beef and wine.





