[Today’s K-pop] Shinee to mark 13th anniversary with livestream

Shinee is hosting an online event to celebrate the 13th anniversary of debut.



To spend the anniversary with its fans, the quartet will take to Naver’s V Live for a live fan meet event on May 25. It has been holding the meet called “SHINee DAY” annually so far but this year, decided to go digital. The band will perform a series of hit songs as well as share episodes from their recent promotion activities and plays games.



The veteran idols put out their seventh studio album “Don’t Call Me” in February and swept music charts at home and abroad including topping iTunes top albums chart in 47 regions.



Taemin, the youngest member of the band, will start military service on May 31. He held a solo digital concert on Sunday and will release a solo EP, his third, on May 18.



NCT Dream to reveal new music via online show





NCT Dream will put on a digital showcase for the launch of its first full-length album next week.



The band will perform “Hot Sauce,” focus track from the same-titled album, for the first time at the show named “7Dream Return! 7+Hot Sauce=Show,” which will be held on May 11. It will also present special performances of “Ridin’” and “Boom” that have been adapted to include Mark who returned after over 2 1/2 years.



The seven bandmates gave a taste of new music in a series of teaser posters posing freely in front of the camera against a dazzling kitsch setting. The title track will be a hip-hop number with afrobeat accents and addictive chanting.



“Hot Sauce” will go on sale on May 10 but already sold over 1 million units in pre-order. The NCT subunit’s previous album was “Reload” from April 2020 that landed at the top of iTunes top albums chart in 51 regions.



Victon’s Han Seungwoo to return as solo





Han Seungwoo of Victon is coming out with his second solo album next month, said agency PlayM Entertainment Tuesday.



He is returning as a solo for the first time in 10 months. His solo debut album “Fame” was released in August last year and he was the first to strike out on his own among the members of the 4-year-old boy band. The musician participated in writing both the lyrics and the melodies of all tracks and the album topped iTunes top albums chart in 11 regions as well as local music charts.



Victon released its first studio album “Voice: The Future Is Now” in January and each of the seven members have been busy acting and emceeing ever since.



Han is starring in a web drama “Love#Hashtag” that started airing last week. This is the first time he is acting and he plays one of the two male leads, an aspiring singer in his twenties in the 10-part romantic drama series.



ITZY’s new song ranks No. 5 on Spotify





