Namyang Dairy chairman resigns after yogurt COVID-19 prevention claims

Namyang Dairy Products Chairman Hong Won-sik announces he will resign from his position during a press conference in the company headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



Namyang Dairy Products Chairman Hong Won-sik offered his resignation Tuesday, after the company came under fire for the claim that its yogurt drink Bulgaris can help protect from COVID-19.



Hong, who took over the company from his father, the late founder Hong Doo-young, also said he will not hand over management rights of the company to his children.



“We have received much love from the public as the oldest private dairy company. But I failed to fulfill the expectations of the consumers, as I was not able to break away from outdated thoughts and worked only for the growth of the company,” Hong said in a press conference.



”I will resign from my chairman position to take responsibility for all those things. Also, management rights will not succeed to my children. I sincerely apologize for this belated decision.”



The elderly businessman is not in charge of daily business operations, but he and several of his family members have exerted extensive influence with a combined stake of 53.8 percent.



Hong’s eldest son, Namyang’s managing director Hong Jin-seok was also dismissed from his position last month for allegedly misusing the company’s funds for personal expenses.



Hong also apologized to the company’s employees and franchise operators.





Namyang Dairy Products Chairman Hong Won-sik announces he will resign from his position during a press conference in the company headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)