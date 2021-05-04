Angelina Jolie returns as smoke jumper in ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

Angelina Jolie and Finn Little attend a video press conference held with local reports at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Warner Bros.)



Angelina Jolie is returning to the big screen as a smoke jumper traumatized by her past work in the upcoming action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” directed by Taylor Sheridan.



The movie hits theaters in South Korea on May 5, ahead of its release elsewhere in the world.



For the 45-year-old American actor, taking part in the film was therapeutic.



“I wasn’t feeling particularly strong coming into this. But to be able to get him (Connor, the child in the film) through the fire created this idea that I wanted to take this journey and I wanted to find my strength again,” Jolie said during a videoconference with Korean reporters at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Tuesday after a press screening of the film.



In the movie, smoke jumper Hannah Faber (played by Jolie) lives with trauma after failing to save three children from a wildfire. One day, in a forest, she meets Connor Casserly (played by Finn Little) who is on the run from the two assassins who killed his father. To divert people’s attention, the killers set a huge fire in the forest before they start chasing the boy. This makes the situation more difficult for Connor and Hannah, who have to find their way out of the forest while avoiding both the fire and the killers.



Jolie said one of the reasons she’d chosen to play the role was that she could relate to the way Hannah grew by helping Connor.





A scene from action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” starring Angelina Jolie and Finn Little (Warner Bros.)