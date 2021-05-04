[Newsmaker] Retailers accused of being ‘man-haters’ over gesture

Several South Korean retailers, including convenience store GS25 and online fashion outlet Musinsa, were forced to remove advertisements after critics claimed that pinching hand signs featured in them were a symbol of misandry.
In a statement on Sunday, GS25 said it had edited the design of a promotional image for camping items after taking into consideration that “it could make customers uncomfortable.”
The move came after criticism that the hand picking up a Vienna sausage included in the original image resembled the logo of Megalia – a controversial radical feminist online community which closed in 2017.
The logo has been largely seen as a mockery of the size of the male genitalia in the country.
This is not the first time that an otherwise innocuous sign became a culture war topic in South Korea.
Last year, broadcaster MBC’s educational platform iMBC Campus was forced to apologize after an advertisement banner featured on its website showed a logo that was associated with a controversial far-right online community known as Ilbe. Hanyang University also came under fire in 2019 after featuring a version of its own emblem that was edited in the shape of the initials of Ilbe in Korean.
Though the image is no longer available on GS25’s online platforms, the backlash shows no sign of stopping soon. The controversy has prompted an online petition on the presidential office’s website calling on the Navy to cut business ties with the convenience store chain.
Online fashion retailer Musinsa issued a statement on Monday to defend a promotional image for a collaboration event with Hyundai Card which depicts a hand picking up a credit card.
“There has been no other intention behind the making of the image than to promote the event,” the company said on its website.
Sharing works of reference that inspired the image, Musinsa said a group of both male and female staff were involved in the process and urged critics to refrain from “baseless criticisms.”
Kwak Geum-joo, a professor of psychology at Seoul National University, said the controversy surrounding the retail industry is the latest example of the deepening gender war in the country.
“It began as the voice of a small group of young men but it is now growing and snowballing with gender issues and division in society. These issues existed in the past of course but it is worsening, causing gender wars over something trivial and the vicious cycle continues,” Kwak said.
“It seems ridiculous but the group of people (who are involved) is getting too big to be ignored,” she said.
In a further sign of the seriousness of the row, McDonald’s Korea’s latest video on YouTube featuring TV personality Jaejae has racked up 24,000 dislikes and 47,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon.
The fast food franchise became the latest gender war topic after a now-deleted post on an online forum declared a “war with feminists” and called to boycott McDonald’s for working with Jaejae who has been branded by her critics as a feminist figurehead.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)