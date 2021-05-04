MMCA’s Gwacheon venue celebrates Children’s Day with exhibition for kids

The newly renovated children’s museum at MMCA’s Gwacheon venue (MMCA)
Ahead of Children’s Day on May 5, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, kicked off an exhibition for children titled “You & Me” at its Gwacheon venue on Tuesday. The venue, which includes a children’s museum, was recently renovated to be more inviting to families.
Over the past few years, MMCA’s Gwacheon venue has undergone changes to enhance its function as a family-friendly museum. The outdoor sculpture garden regularly hosts exhibitions for families, such as the “MMCA Artistic Playground,” which opened in October and runs through June 27.
Installation view of “You & Me” at MMCA’s Gwacheon venue (MMCA)
“You & Me” encourages children to explore their own interests and their relationships with others, including family and friends.
The exhibition, accompanied by participatory programs, features 14 works by eight artists, including American pop artist Andy Warhol, installation artist Hong Seung-hye, media artist Lisa Park, comic artist Choi Ho-chul and installation artist Kim Yu-sun. The exhibition runs through Dec. 11.
“MMCA’s Gwacheon venue has been largely renovated to become a landmark for children and family visitors with a hope that the new generations grow up with art,” said Youn Bum-mo, director of MMCA.
Designed by architect Kim Tae-soo, the Gwacheon venue opened in 1986. Over the past few years, aging facilities at the children’s museum have been upgraded and the museum space now features a nursing room, a rest area and a room dedicated to children’s picture books.
Online reservations are required. Reservations can be made at MMCA’s official website, www.mmca.go.kr. Other ongoing exhibitions at the Gwacheon venue include “Artists in Their Times: Korean Modern and Contemporary Art,” “2021 MMCA Collection Highlight: Absurdist Fantasy” and “MMCA Gwacheon Project2020,” which are free of charge.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)