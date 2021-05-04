MMCA’s Gwacheon venue celebrates Children’s Day with exhibition for kids

The newly renovated children’s museum at MMCA’s Gwacheon venue (MMCA)



Ahead of Children’s Day on May 5, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, kicked off an exhibition for children titled “You & Me” at its Gwacheon venue on Tuesday. The venue, which includes a children’s museum, was recently renovated to be more inviting to families.



Over the past few years, MMCA’s Gwacheon venue has undergone changes to enhance its function as a family-friendly museum. The outdoor sculpture garden regularly hosts exhibitions for families, such as the “MMCA Artistic Playground,” which opened in October and runs through June 27.





Installation view of “You & Me” at MMCA’s Gwacheon venue (MMCA)