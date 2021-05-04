 Back To Top
Life&Style

King Sejong Institute offers new Korean learning program using K-pop, K-dramas

By Yonhap
Published : May 4, 2021 - 10:38       Updated : May 4, 2021 - 10:38
This composite photo, provided by the King Sejong Institute Foundation, shows scenes of its new Korean language education material, titled
This composite photo, provided by the King Sejong Institute Foundation, shows scenes of its new Korean language education material, titled "K-wave Korea," which uses K-pop and K-drama content. (King Sejong Institute Foundation)
A state-run Korean language education center said Tuesday it has launched a new Korean learning program using popular K-pop and K-drama content.

The new series, titled "K-wave Korean," carries 52 five-minute video clips in English and provides subtitles in four other languages -- Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Russian -- according to the King Sejong Institute Foundation.

Twenty-seven videos help viewers learn daily Korean expressions, grammar and culture with scenes from popular Korean dramas, such as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "The Heirs" (2013).

The other 25 used K-pop group's songs, such as Oh My Girl's "Remember Me" and Lovelyz's "Ah-Choo," for Korean lessons.

The foundation said it has also developed other teaching materials for instructors to use in class, such as Korean textbooks and a teacher's guidebook.

The content is available on the foundation's website (www.iksi.or.kr), its official YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/LearnTeachKorean) and Nuri-Sejonghakdang website (nuri.iksi.or.kr).

"We created easy and fun e-learning materials suited to the younger generation more familiar with the mobile environment," the foundation's chairwoman Kang Hyoun-hwa said, adding it will continue to cultivate various Korean learning content. (Yonhap)
