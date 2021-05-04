[News Focus] Seoul’s population share in Korea falls sharply

This photo shows the signboard of a movie theater in Seoul in 1971, when the city’s population was growing at a high rate to hover around 6 million, from 2.4 million in 1960. (National Archives of Korea)



SEJONG -- About three decades ago, nearly 1 out of every 4 South Koreans were residing in Seoul. But it has been found that less than 1 in 5 today are Seoulites.



The population of Seoul peaked at 10.969 million in 1992, accounting for 24.6 percent of the entire population of 44.503 million, according to unofficial demographic statistics held by the government.



Data from the Ministry of Interior and Safety showed that the share of residents in Seoul of the population of Korea fell to 18.5 percent, 9.588 million of 51.702 million, in April 2021. This marked the lowest since the nation started compiling the figures.



This also contrasted to 20.3 percent, posted a decade earlier in April 2011 -- 10.3 million of 50.59 million. The capital’s population has seen a steady decline since then.



The figure recorded 10.13 million in April 2014, 9.92 million in April 2017, 9.83 million in April 2018, 9.76 million in April 2019 and 9.72 million in April 2020. In May 2016 the number fell below the 10 million mark for the first time at least in 28 years since 1988 or 1987.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)