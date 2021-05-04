Cultural center to showcase 9 S. Korean films in US

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Yonhap)
The Korean Cultural Center in Washington said on Monday that it will showcase nine South Korean films to American viewers in a month-long film festival in the United States.
The festival will be hosted by the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, offering streaming services of films such as "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982," which is based on a best selling South Korean novel of the same title.
"The Korean Film Festival DC 2021, which will be hosted by the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art and sponsored by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will be held between May 7 through June 6," the cultural center said in a press release.
South Korean films have recently grabbed the attention of international critics and audiences, with "Parasite" by Bong Joon-ho winning four Oscar awards in 2020, including best picture and best director.
Youn Yuh-jung, a South Korea-born actress, won the Oscar this year for best supporting actress in "Minari," becoming the first South Korean to win an Oscar for acting.
The nine films to be showcased in the upcoming film festival here will include four debut films of female South Korean directors, including "A Boy and Sungreen" and "Moving On," according to the organizers.
The films will be made available online at the event website, https://watch.eventive.org/kffdc2021
, free of charge.
Six of the nine films will be made available for viewing from any part of the United States, but three of them will be available only to viewers in the Washington, Maryland and Virginia area. (Yonhap)