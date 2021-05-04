 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Life&Style

Cultural center to showcase 9 S. Korean films in US

By Yonhap
Published : May 4, 2021 - 09:16       Updated : May 4, 2021 - 09:16
Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Yonhap)
Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Yonhap)
The Korean Cultural Center in Washington said on Monday that it will showcase nine South Korean films to American viewers in a month-long film festival in the United States.

The festival will be hosted by the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, offering streaming services of films such as "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982," which is based on a best selling South Korean novel of the same title.

"The Korean Film Festival DC 2021, which will be hosted by the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art and sponsored by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will be held between May 7 through June 6," the cultural center said in a press release.

South Korean films have recently grabbed the attention of international critics and audiences, with "Parasite" by Bong Joon-ho winning four Oscar awards in 2020, including best picture and best director.

Youn Yuh-jung, a South Korea-born actress, won the Oscar this year for best supporting actress in "Minari," becoming the first South Korean to win an Oscar for acting.

The nine films to be showcased in the upcoming film festival here will include four debut films of female South Korean directors, including "A Boy and Sungreen" and "Moving On," according to the organizers.

The films will be made available online at the event website, https://watch.eventive.org/kffdc2021, free of charge.

Six of the nine films will be made available for viewing from any part of the United States, but three of them will be available only to viewers in the Washington, Maryland and Virginia area. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114