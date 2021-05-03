[Today’s K-pop] Shinee’s Taemin to release EP before enlisting

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Taemin of Shinee will put out his third solo EP, “Advice,” May 18, said label S.M. Entertainment on Monday.



It has been six months since his second solo LP, “Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2.” This new album will be the last before he leaves to begin his military service later this month.



The EP consists of five tracks, including the title track, which was unveiled in advance at his solo digital concert Sunday.



The show, “Taemin: Never Gonna Dance Again,” drew 90,000 fans from 119 countries. He performed 21 songs in total, chronicling the 13 years of his music career as the youngest member of Shinee as well as on his own.



“I’ve been so looking forward to this (concert),” he said. “I’m always grateful to you and will return as a person who can be more generous to give you, so please keep an eye out for me.”



The veteran idol will serve in the Army’s military band, as did his bandmate Key, from May 31.



Highlight all nerves to return with new music





(Credit: Around Us Entertainment)



Highlight hosted an online media conference to mark the release of its third EP, “The Blowing,” Monday.



This is the first album the quartet has made together in about 3 1/2 years, as each member had to perform his military duty.



“I missed making the previous special album so personally have been longing for an album as a group,” said Yoon Doojoon. “And my heart is all aflutter because it took us so long to come out with new music.”



“We’re in our 13th year but I’ve never been this excited and nervous,” said Lee Kikwang. He confided that he could not sleep because his heart was pounding and his whole body ached.



Lee participated in writing “Not the End,” which is about hope and how the warm spring comes after the blistering winter. It was chosen through a blind test, which made the musician even happier.



“We have been waiting for this moment, making a new album and letting our fans hear new music for the first time,” said Yang Yoseob, saying he hoped they could meet their fans in person soon.



Monsta X hails June 1 return





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Monsta X put out a poster announcing that it will be coming out with new music on June 1.



Its ninth EP will be called “One of a Kind” and comes about seven months after the third LP, “Fatal Love.” The LP earned the band the grand prize at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards, its first grand prize in its six-year career. The six-piece act also entered the Billboard 200 for the first time with the English album “All About Luv” and ranked No. 5.



Seanwoo said in a local media interview that the new music would be so fresh that it would be sensational. The leader of the band also just finished shooting a horror movie, tentatively named “Goedam,” which features a number of idols including WJSN’s Exy, BTOB’s Lee Minhyuk and The Boyz’ Joo Haknyeon.



Twice earns diamond button from YouTube





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)