[Herald Interview] Jeon Yeo-been thanks ‘Night in Paradise’ director for taking a chance on her

Jeon Yeo-been (Netflix)



When director Park Hoon-jung, who helmed the award-winning 2012 crime thriller “New World,” was casting for his new movie “Night in Paradise” in 2019, actor Jeon Yeo-been was not as widely known as she is now.



“I appreciate director Park Hoon-jung for casting me and actor Eom Tae-goo in the lead roles,” Jeon said during a joint media interview held via Zoom on April 23. “I am really grateful that he trusted us and that he was willing to go on an adventure with us.”



Two years later, with her recent hit tvN drama “Vincenzo,” which aired its final episode on Sunday, the 31-year-old is one of the busiest actors in Korea.



Due to her busy schedule, Jeon had to start her interview with reporters from her van, instead of the Netflix office in Seoul where actors usually hold their Zoom interviews.



“My schedule got delayed, and I am on my way to Netflix’s office,” Jeon said while apologizing at the beginning of her interview, which coincided with the last day of filming “Vincenzo.”



Jeon said she tried to check viewers’ responses after “Night in Paradise” was released in 190 countries through Netflix on April 9, amid her packed schedule.



“I tried reading them as much as I could,” she said. “Also I recently created my Instagram account and I receive lots of feedback from foreign fans.“



“Night in Paradise” tells the story of Park Tae-goo (played by Eom), a crime syndicate member, who flees to Jeju Island after he becomes a target of another organized crime group. On the island, he meets Jae-yeon (played by Jeon), a cynical figure who sees no hope in life.



