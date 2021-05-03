SsangYong's April sales dip 36% on weak domestic demand

This file photo, taken April 5, 2021, shows SsangYong Motor's plant in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 36 percent last month from a year earlier due mainly to lower demand at home amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic.



SsangYong Motor sold 4,351 vehicles in April, down from 6,813 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.



Exports rose 30 percent to 1,033 units last month from 796 a year ago, but domestic sales declined 45 percent to 3,318 units from 6,017 during the cited period, it said.



From January to April, sales also fell 26 percent to 22,910 units from 30,952 units in the same period of last year.



SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports SUVs.



The SUV-focused carmaker has been in the debt-rescheduling process since April 15 as its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has failed to attract an investor amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and worsening financial status.



It filed for court receivership in December after failing to obtain approval for the rollover of 165 billion won ($148 million) worth of loans from creditors. (Yonhap)